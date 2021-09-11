Cambridge Daily Weather Forecast
CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 12
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
