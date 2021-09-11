CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, NE

Cambridge Daily Weather Forecast

Cambridge News Alert
Cambridge News Alert
 6 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bt3OZBW00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge, NE
15
Followers
214
Post
623
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy