Daily Weather Forecast For Condon

CONDON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



