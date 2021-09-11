CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sept. 11th 20th anniversary a local story for all

By Dennis Lyons
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 7 days ago

Twenty years ago today, I was the editor of The Daily Record in Parsippany, N.J., a Morris County town about 35 miles from the World Trade Center.

Hundreds of people from our coverage area worked in Manhattan, many at or near the site of the horrible terrorist attacks that shocked the world beginning at 8:46 that sunny and clear Tuesday morning.

Twenty years ago today, I raced back to my Parsippany office from an editors meeting elsewhere in the state to help put out a rare Extra print edition to tell this awful story in a world where the internet and newspaper websites were still in their infancy.

All the schools in our area had announced early dismissals and my wife, Mary, went to the three schools in Mount Olive where our three youngest were attending. Our oldest son had just begun at Seton Hall University in South Orange, about 21 miles from the attack site. Trust me, we stayed in close contact with him.

It was, without question, the most devastating story any of us had ever had to report. It was also, in many ways, a very local story. Sixty-five people from Morris County perished in the attacks, including two headed to California on United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, instead of likely the U.S. Capitol or the White House, due to the heroics of the passengers.

Almost everyone I knew or spoke to was somehow connected to somebody who either died in the attacks, had lost a loved one or friend or was there and survived.

Twenty years later, as plans for The Daily Item’s coverage of the 20th anniversary of these terrorist attacks evolved, I was reminded they were also a local story here in the Valley and everywhere else, no matter how far people lived from New York, Washington, D.C. or Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

That’s borne out by the stories in today’s commemorative section: “Remember and Reflect.”

Inside its 12 pages:

Reporter Marcia Moore talked to Northumberland County coroner James Kelley, who went to Ground Zero to help identify victims and comfort grieving families.

Reporter Joe Sylvester spoke with Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn about his cousin, NYPD officer Moira Ann Smith, who died trying to rescue others when the South Tower collapsed.

Reporter Justin Strawser interviewed the family of Sunbury native Edgar Emery Jr., then vice president of a banking firm on one of the World Trade Center’s top floors. Emery, like Smith, died while trying to make sure others had gotten out.

Managing Editor Bill Bowman produced short pieces on each of the four graduates of Bucknell University and the two from Susquehanna University who perished in the attacks.

Reporter Francis Scarcella spoke to two Valley men who were inspired to subsequently join the military and fight to protect their country.

Earlier this week, we also published Marcia’s story featuring the painful recollections of Danville resident Karen Marinaccio, who was working at the site and managed to escape. Her story and many more are available on a special 9/11 anniversary section of our website that we invite you all to visit.

Today is, indeed, a day to remember and reflect. We remember those who were lost and those who responded, both on this day and in the days and years that followed. And, we reflect on where we are as a nation 20 years later.

Email comments to dlyons@dailyitem.com.

