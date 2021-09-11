CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

This Country Has The Most Expensive Gas Prices

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhrR0_0bt3OGex00 There are several factors that affect gas prices. Crude oil is the first among those. The cost of refining is another. Refineries are shut down from time to time, either because of weather or maintenance. Transportation costs are yet another. One reason gas prices are high in Hawaii is because of the transportation costs from the West Coast or from Asia. Also, gas taxes vary from state to state and country to country.

The price of oil is at the high end of the range where it has traded in the three years. Crude trades at about $70 a barrel now. It has been as high as $80 two years ago and as low as $20 last year. Whenever oil runs to $80, there is speculation that it will run to $100. At that level, gas prices would almost certainly top $4 and would start to affect the larger economy.

Just like the price of gas differs from one U.S. state to the next, the price of gasoline can differ dramatically from country to country around the globe. In some oil-rich nations, such as Saudi Arabia, governments subsidize fuel. In other nations, oil can be hard to access, or it is heavily taxed, or expensive due to geopolitical conflicts.

To identify the country with the most expensive gas, 24/7 Wall St. relied on gas prices per liter obtained on Aug. 24, 2021 from Numbeo — an online database of user-contributed data about cities and countries worldwide. We used data for 109 countries with sufficient numbers of contributors and then converted to price per gallon. Numbeo aggregates data for countries in real-time so it may change faster than government data sets. Population figures came from the World Bank and are for 2020.

When we looked at the highest prices by nation, we found most of the countries are in Europe, including all Nordic nations. Island nations Japan and New Zealand also rank high. South America and Africa are among the least represented, while no country from North America made the list. The U.S. does not rank on the list because prices are comparatively low here.

Finally, rising fuel prices also substantially affect prices across the economy. Nearly every good is transported using gasoline, from raw materials to end products. In 2020, the U.S. industrial sector accounted for 36% of total U.S. end-use energy consumption, according to the Energy Information Administration. So when the price of oil goes up, it causes other prices to also increase.

The country with the highest gas price is Hong Kong which has an average price per gallon this August of $8.86.

Click here to read These Are The Countries With The Most Expensive Gas

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Why are U.S. gas prices so high? Not for the reason Biden thinks

President Joe Biden has called for an investigation into persistently high gasoline prices. With the average price of gas around the U.S having climbed to $3.17 a gallon, Mr. Biden suggested that pandemic "profiteers" might be to blame. "There's lots of evidence that gas prices should be going down —...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas supply and demand hitting prices, not ‘pandemic profiteers,’ as Biden claims

Gasoline prices have been surging since President Biden came into office, and angry voters want to know why. Could it be record-breaking gasoline demand, or perhaps energy policies by the Biden administration that discourage the production of fossil fuels, or could it be those nasty "pandemic profiteers"? The president thinks it's the latter.
GAS PRICE
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Showing Signs of a Top

Natural gas markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Friday, before rallying to fill that gap. By doing so, we read into more resistance, and have since formed a bit of a shooting star. Because of this, I believe that the natural gas markets will show a bit of hesitation in this area, and therefore I think we could see a significant pullback. The $5.00 level could be interesting, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and perhaps even more importantly it is where the last major impulsive candlestick formed.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Amid soaring natural gas prices, a boost for coal

Electric utilities are required by law to provide power as cheaply as possible. Over the last decade, market forces and climate policies have propelled utilities away from coal. But high natural gas prices are nudging more coal into the electricity mix. Utilities’ fuel choices are driven primarily by the price...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Norway's Yara curtails ammonia output as gas prices surge

OSLO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Norway's Yara (YAR.OL) is curtailing ammonia production at a number of plants due to a surge in the price of natural gas, the fertiliser maker said on Friday. "Record high natural gas prices in Europe are impacting ammonia production margins," Yara said in a statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Drops Friday But Up On The Week

Oil was up over 3% this week despite a small drop Friday with a rising dollar and threat of more Russian crude. Oil declined amid Russia’s plans to boost upcoming overseas oil sales and as the dollar rallied. Futures in New York ended the session nearly 1% lower on Friday....
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Refining#Oil Products#The World Bank#Nordic
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 83 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended earlier declines on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 83 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 10. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 79 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 3.006 trillion cubic feet, down 595 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 231 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was down 17.6 cents, or 3.2%, at $5.284 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.299 shortly before the data.
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

Soaring natural gas prices could weaken EU economy, Saxo Bank warns

The rise of natural gas prices could hurt the economic competitiveness of the European Union on a global scale, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, told RIA Novosti. European gas prices have been hitting record highs lately due to low storage volumes and the fast-approaching winter, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
naturalgasworld.com

Major European gas users cut demand on high prices

With no relief in sight, industrial gas user Yara is turning plants off indefinitely. Record high natural gas prices in Europe this summer have squeezed industrial margins to the point where manufacturing is no longer profitable for some users. Norwegian fertiliser Yara is the latest to do so, announcing September 17 that the cost of making ammonia has forced it to shut some plants down indefinitely and to "optimise ongoing maintenance" at others.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rally on Storm Activity

Natural gas prices continued to rally on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicholas hit Texas. A second storm is entering the Caribbean that has 30% chance of forming a tropical cyclone in the next 48-hours. There is a third storm in the Atlantic that has recently come off the coast of Africa, which has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. According to a report from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the weather is expected to remain much warmer than normal for the next two weeks.
TRAFFIC
mining.com

Which countries have the world’s largest coal reserves?

Cheap and abundant coal remains one of the largest sources of energy worldwide, even as governments set out goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While jurisdictions in Europe and North America have been phasing out coal use in power generation, it has been on the rise in Asia. China and India are scrambling to provide electricity to a growing population and relying on coal power plants to meet demands despite the environmental costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Storms and IEA Forecast Help

Investing.com -- Oil prices traded higher Tuesday, climbing to a six-week peak, after the International Energy Agency predicted a sharp rebound in demand while another storm threatened U.S. Gulf of Mexico output. By 9:35 AM ET (1335 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 0.7% at $70.94 a barrel, while Brent...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Why Gas Prices Might Not Come Down Anytime Soon

Consumer price data for Aug. 2021, released on Sep. 14, showed that U.S. retail inflation rose 5.3 percent (annualized) during that month, and core inflation (which excludes food and energy) rose 4 percent. Whereas inflation eased from Jul. 2021, it was still high. Higher gas prices are contributing to the rise in inflation. Why is gas so expensive right now?
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

52K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy