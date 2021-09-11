Hays Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
