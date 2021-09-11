CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, MT

Hays Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hays Digest
Hays Digest
 6 days ago

HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0bt3OD0m00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hays, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hays Weather Forecast For#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Hays Digest

Hays Digest

Hays, MT
0
Followers
143
Post
108
Views
ABOUT

With Hays Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy