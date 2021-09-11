Cambridge Daily Weather Forecast

CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.