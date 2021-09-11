CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, ID

Cambridge Daily Weather Forecast

Cambridge Updates
Cambridge Updates
 6 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0bt3OAMb00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Cambridge Updates

Cambridge Updates

Cambridge, ID
9
Followers
225
Post
271
Views
ABOUT

With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy