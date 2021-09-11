CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins rookies to make NFL regular-season debuts at Patriots, and will likely have to factor in largely

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oERk_0bt3O49U00
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle catches the ball during practice at the Hard Rock Stadium practice facility in Miami Gardens on Sept. 8. Mike Stocker / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

When it comes to rookies making their NFL debuts in the Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots’ regular-season opener, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will easily be the one most under a microscope.

But the Dolphins have a slew of rookies of their own that could become major factors in the outcome to Sunday’s Week 1 AFC East divisional showdown that kicks off at 4:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Really, the Dolphins’ rookie class will be needed all season if this 2021 team will fulfill its playoff aspirations in coach Brian Flores’ third season at the helm. Jaylen Waddle is needed to give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another playmaker. Jaelan Phillips is needed to provide a pass rush. Liam Eichenberg is needed to boost this young offensive line. Safety Jevon Holland is needed to keep the Dolphins’ turnover-forcing momentum from 2020 going this season.

“It’s hard for rookies,” said Flores, who will have to manage how much he counts on each one in such a pivotal early-season game. “It’s their first kind of time out, and we take that into account, so we’ll see how it goes.”

But there’s no time for a learning curve for some of those. Not when a meeting with the Patriots, even in Week 1, carries playoff implications — and especially when different factors are pushing them into critical roles right away.

Eichenberg, the second-round pick out of Notre Dame that Miami traded up for, could be thrust into a start at left tackle with second-year lineman Austin Jackson spending much of the past week on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson was taken off of the list on Saturday.

Waddle already figures to play an intricate role in the Dolphins’ run-pass option offense. That will only be amplified in a receiving corps that will play without free-agent acquisition Will Fuller, serving the final game of last year’s suspension he received while with the Houston Texans.

Phillips will be a key defender in creating confusion against Jones, even if he’s not listed as a starter on Miami’s depth chart. When he’s in the game, he lines up at different spots — standing up or with his hand in the ground and coming from either side.

Even tight end Hunter Long, a third-round pick out of Boston College making a homecoming of sorts, could see some action in a deep tight end unit that will likely be without Adam Shaheen (COVID list). Holland isn’t listed on the Dolphins depth chart as a starter at free safety with 34-year-old veteran Jason McCourty, a former Patriot who will face his twin brother Sunday, leading the team there, but Holland figures to be involved in certain packages and could work his way into a bigger role as the season progresses.

Eichenberg proved more than capable at left tackle in college, but the Dolphins only worked him out at right tackle and left guard in training camp. He also missed a week with a shoulder injury and another, more recently, due to his thigh. He participated fully on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s just different technique,” said Eichenberg, who had a 33-game sackless streak mostly at left tackle in college. “I think playing tackle compared to guard is completely different. Center to tackle is different, so at the end of the day, you have to go back to your fundamentals, technique and your coaching.”

Phillips, whom the Dolphins selected with the No. 18 pick in the first round, has had a lot on his plate throughout training camp while also working back from an undisclosed lower-body injury that sidelined him multiple weeks.

“NFL is humbling,” said the hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end that played end rather exclusively in his breakout 2020 campaign with the Miami Hurricanes.

“You come out of college and you kind of think you know a lot and you know it all, and it really turns out that you don’t know too much at all. So for me, it’s just been a constant battle to learn as much as I can and really try to develop all different parts of my game because I don’t ever want to be only able to do one thing. I’ve always wanted to be multifaceted.”

Others are feeling a range of emotions from excitement to maybe a little bit of nerves.

“I think it’ll be exhilarating, honestly,” said Holland, the second-rounder out of Oregon. “It’s a lifelong dream, playing on an NFL team, making a roster and things like that. The first game is going to be awesome, especially with the fans back. I’m really excited.”

Waddle, the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft, said the nerves hadn’t hit him yet when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, but he was anticipating they’d arrive by Sunday.

“I think I’ll get more nervous the closer the game gets, but right now, I’m just trying to get everything down, really,” he said. “You handle [the nerves] just like any other thing. It comes with it. I think if you don’t get nervous anymore, you really shouldn’t be playing. Of course, I’ll get nervous and all of that good stuff, but it’s time to go.”

The regular-season opener will also serve as the first measuring stick for where Waddle’s two college quarterbacks at Alabama — Tagovailoa, going into Year 2, and Jones as a rookie starter — stand at the NFL level. They will likely be compared for years to come as long as the two remain on their current professional teams.

Comments / 2

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Jaylen Waddle scores first NFL touchdown in Dolphins debut

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle made his NFL debut Sunday against the division rival New England Patriots. And it did not take long for the rookie speedster to find the end zone. After catching three passes in the opening half, the former Alabama standout hauled in his first career...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Dolphins X Factor For 2021 NFL Season, And It’s Not Tua Tagovailoa

After finishing 10-6 and just missing out on the playoffs in 2020, the uber-talented Miami Dolphins head into 2021 with their sights set firmly on a playoff berth. In their third year with head coach Brian Flores, it’s going to be a fun season as we get to watch Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the team’s talented young core progress as they compete with the Patriots and Bills for the top spot in the AFC East.
NFL
The Phinsider

Week 1 Miami Dolphins Rookie Report: Early selections shine in debut

The Miami Dolphins had five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning the team has several rookies who are in line to be key contributors this season. Each week of the 2021 season, I’ll be reporting on the progression of said first-year players and their impact on the team. Let’s take a look at how the young bucks fared in their first NFL action against the New England Patriots.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Adam Shaheen
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Patriots#Gillette College#Rookies#American Football#Sun Sentinel#Afc East#Notre Dame#Fuller#Texans#Boston College
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rookie QB Grades After Week 1 Debuts

The 2021 NFL season has barely begun, but it's not too early to start grading the performances of the five rookie quarterbacks who saw the field in Week 1. The 2021 draft class was heralded as a defining one for the league, as five of the most talented prospects the position has seen in quite some time all entered together. All five played in Week 1, with three of them starting.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy