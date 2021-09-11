Selby Daily Weather Forecast
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
