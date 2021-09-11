CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selby Daily Weather Forecast

Selby Post
Selby Post
 6 days ago

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bt3O3Gl00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

