CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escalante, UT

Sun forecast for Escalante — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Escalante Journal
Escalante Journal
 6 days ago

(ESCALANTE, UT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Escalante:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bt3O2O200

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Escalante, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Escalante Journal

Escalante Journal

Escalante, UT
4
Followers
201
Post
289
Views
ABOUT

With Escalante Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy