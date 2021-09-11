Philipsburg Weather Forecast

PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight High 68 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.