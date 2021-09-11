CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philipsburg, MT

Philipsburg Weather Forecast

Philipsburg Daily
 6 days ago

PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bt3O1VJ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

