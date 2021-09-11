CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cawood, KY

Cawood Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

CAWOOD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bt3O0ca00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Cawood, KY
