Tok Weather Forecast
TOK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Scattered rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
