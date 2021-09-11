CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday has sun for Laurel — 3 ways to make the most of it

Laurel Updates
 6 days ago

(LAUREL, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laurel. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurel:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bt3NuUS00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

