Lingle, WY

Lingle Weather Forecast

Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 6 days ago

LINGLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0bt3Ntbj00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lingle Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

