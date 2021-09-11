White Sulphur Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
