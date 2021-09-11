CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leakey, TX

Weather Forecast For Leakey

Leakey News Beat
Leakey News Beat
 6 days ago

LEAKEY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0bt3NWV800

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leakey, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Leakey News Beat

Leakey News Beat

Leakey, TX
10
Followers
202
Post
829
Views
ABOUT

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy