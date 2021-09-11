Weather Forecast For Fairchild

FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.