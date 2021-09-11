Weather Forecast For Fairchild
FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
