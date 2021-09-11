CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairchild, WI

Weather Forecast For Fairchild

Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 6 days ago

FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bt3NUjg00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

