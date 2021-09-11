CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VT

Rainy forecast for Franklin? Jump on it!

Franklin Updates
 6 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Franklin Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bt3NSyE00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

