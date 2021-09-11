Daily Weather Forecast For Washington
WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
