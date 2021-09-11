CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Washington

Washington Today
Washington Today
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0bt3NQCm00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Today

Washington Today

Washington, KS
24
Followers
218
Post
440
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy