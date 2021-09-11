CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melcher-dallas, IA

Weather Forecast For Melcher-Dallas

Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 6 days ago

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bt3NPK300

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

