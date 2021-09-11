CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmare, ND

Kenmare Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0bt3NOgY00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

