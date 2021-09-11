Kenmare Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
