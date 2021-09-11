Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and windy

The weekend features a bit of a warm-up with winds turning southwesterly and temperatures rising into the low 80s. Winds will be strong today, gusting to 30 mph or more during the afternoon. A cold front will slowly sweep across Michigan tonight, generating a few showers and potential thunderstorms into Sunday. These are most likely across the northern half of the area. With the front lingering across the region on Sunday, it's tough to rule out a few showers or a storm (especially south of I-96), but much of the day will be dry. The chance of a pop-up shower or storm continues into Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY : Becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south-southwest at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT : The chance of a shower or storm north of I-96, with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and more humid with a few showers or a stray storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Best chance for showers and storms is late day and at night. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook