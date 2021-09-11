CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Benton, MT

Fort Benton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fort Benton News Watch
Fort Benton News Watch
 6 days ago

FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0bt3NHVT00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Benton, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton News Watch

Fort Benton, MT
10
Followers
186
Post
721
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy