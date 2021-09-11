Fort Benton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT BENTON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
