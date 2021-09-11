CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, MI

Weather Forecast For Presque Isle

 6 days ago

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bt3NGck00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

