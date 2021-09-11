Weather Forecast For Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0