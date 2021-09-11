Daily Weather Forecast For Hoxie
HOXIE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
