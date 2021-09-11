CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, KS

Hill City Weather Forecast

Hill City Digest
 6 days ago

HILL CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bt3NBD700

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hill City Digest

