4-Day Weather Forecast For Kirklin
KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
