Fullerton, NE

Weather Forecast For Fullerton

Fullerton News Flash
 6 days ago

FULLERTON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt3N8eB00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

