Saturday has sun for Lodge Grass — 3 ways to make the most of it
(LODGE GRASS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lodge Grass. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lodge Grass:
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
