Garden Valley, ID

Garden Valley Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0bt3N0aN00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

