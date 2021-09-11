Daily Weather Forecast For Ness City

NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 28 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.