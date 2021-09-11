CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Leyden, NY

Weather Forecast For Port Leyden

 6 days ago

PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bt3MwMX00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Port Leyden, NY
Port Leyden, NY
