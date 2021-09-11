Ferron Daily Weather Forecast
FERRON, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
