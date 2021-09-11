Parsonsfield Daily Weather Forecast
PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
