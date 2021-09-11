Hettinger Weather Forecast
HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0