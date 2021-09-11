CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hettinger, ND

Hettinger Weather Forecast

Hettinger Digest
Hettinger Digest
 6 days ago

HETTINGER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bt3Mq4B00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hettinger, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Hettinger Digest

Hettinger Digest

Hettinger, ND
13
Followers
190
Post
460
Views
ABOUT

With Hettinger Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy