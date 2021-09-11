4-Day Weather Forecast For Wells

WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight High 82 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.