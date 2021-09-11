4-Day Weather Forecast For Wells
WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
