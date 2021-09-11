Daily Weather Forecast For Plentywood
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- 9 to 18 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
