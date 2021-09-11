CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plentywood, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Plentywood

Plentywood Voice
Plentywood Voice
 6 days ago

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0bt3MmmV00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • 9 to 18 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plentywood, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Plentywood Voice

Plentywood Voice

Plentywood, MT
7
Followers
195
Post
478
Views
ABOUT

With Plentywood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy