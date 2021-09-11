CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark, SD

Jump on Clark’s cloudy forecast today

 6 days ago

(CLARK, SD.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Clark, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clark:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0bt3Mk1300

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Clark, SD
