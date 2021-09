The fight between factions of the Cayuga Indian Nation is currently over the legality of the reopened smoke shop on East Bayard Street. The Cayuga Nation on Thursday issued a letter advising Seneca Falls officials that the town’s conscious refusal to enforce zoning laws against the “Pipekeepers Tobacco & Gas” store, located at 126 East Bayard Street, evidences the town’s discriminatory and selective enforcement of its zoning ordinances. The zoning designation for this section of East Bayard Street is residential, and there is no provision in the town code for a convenience store at the location, even by special use permit. The store is operated by a group posing as shadow members of the Cayuga Nation.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO