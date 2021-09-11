CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, AK

Craig Weather Forecast

Craig News Watch
Craig News Watch
 6 days ago

CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 60 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then light rain likely overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

