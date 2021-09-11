Craig Weather Forecast
CRAIG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 60 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then light rain likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Light Rain Likely
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Light Rain Likely
- High 55 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
