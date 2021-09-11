Fort Sumner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0