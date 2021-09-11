CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Sumner, NM

Fort Sumner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fort Sumner Voice
Fort Sumner Voice
 6 days ago

FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bt3MZFw00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Sumner, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Sumner Voice

Fort Sumner Voice

Fort Sumner, NM
7
Followers
118
Post
286
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Sumner Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy