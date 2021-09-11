CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln Bulletin
Lincoln Bulletin
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bt3MXUU00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln, KS
22
Followers
226
Post
722
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy