Heppner, OR

Weather Forecast For Heppner

Heppner News Alert
 6 days ago

HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bt3MUqJ00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

