Edgewood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.