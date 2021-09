DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature in Denver early Friday morning dropped to 46 degrees. It was the the first time the temperature in the city dropped below 50 degrees since June 2 which almost set a record. The 106 days Denver stayed at or above 50 degrees is the second longest streak on record. It was only 3 days shy of the record set from May 30 through September 15, 1933. In some cases Denver was cooler than towns in the high country Friday morning because the cold front that sweep along the Front Range Thursday night was not deep enough to reach...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO