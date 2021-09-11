CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Deadwood Daily Weather Forecast

Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 6 days ago

DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0bt3MJNY00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

