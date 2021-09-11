Deadwood Daily Weather Forecast
DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0