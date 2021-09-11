4-Day Weather Forecast For Hana
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 71 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
