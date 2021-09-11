4-Day Weather Forecast For Hana

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 71 °F 12 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 9 mph



