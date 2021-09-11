CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hana, HI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hana

 6 days ago

HANA, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bt3MBJk00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 71 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

