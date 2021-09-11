CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman, SD

Take advantage of Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Freeman

 6 days ago

(FREEMAN, SD.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Freeman, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Freeman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0bt3M9dX00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Freeman, SD
With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

