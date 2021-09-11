Grantsboro is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!
(GRANTSBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grantsboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grantsboro:
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
