Cove, AR

Cove Daily Weather Forecast

Cove News Beat
 6 days ago

COVE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0bt3LzyV00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Cove, AR
Cove News Beat

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

